Luke Bryan on ‘Class Act’ Carrie Underwood Joining ‘American Idol’ (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan chatted with “Extra’s” Alecia Davis at the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors, where he received the ACM Lifting Lives Award.

He gave credit to his wife Caroline for steering the ship when it comes to their philanthropic endeavors and said he feels “blessed” to be able to give back to others.

“This is a big one that Caroline and I can share together because, just the whole philanthropic aspect of what our life is about she really steers the ship on that too… giving back has always felt like the right thing and I’m very honored.”

He added, “I’ve always felt very blessed to be able to do this and felt like it is all straight from God and you have to give back a little bit.”

Luke also dished on Carrie Underwood joining the “American Idol” judges panel, sharing that he can’t wait to work with her.

When asked how he would help her, Bryan insisted, “Carrie’s got all the tools to navigate. If you can win ‘American Idol,’ I think you are certainly qualified to be able to judge it.”

The singer went on, “Her pedigree of her career and everything from winning it to all the things she’s done, it has been pretty amazing. I’m just excited to sit behind the judges table with her… She is just beyond a class act. I can’t wait to be working with her.”