Jay Leno Suffers Black Eye & Bruised Face After Fall Down 60-Foot Hill

Jay Leno, 74, is on the mend again, this time after a nasty fall down a hill.

The comedian spoke with TMZ on video outside the Comedy for Koby event in Beverly Hills on Monday, sporting a patch to cover up his black eye. The star’s face was also badly bruised, and he was wearing a wrist wrap.

He explained, “I was staying at a hotel on a hill,” and someone had suggested a nearby restaurant.

Jay continued, “I didn’t have a car, so you had to go walk about a mile and a half around. I said, ‘Well, the hill doesn’t look that steep. It is about 60 to 70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill.’”

That’s when he took a tumble. “Then I fell down,” Leno said. “Boom, boom, boom. I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye."

Asked if he went to a hospital, he admitted, “Well, I did the show and then, when I came back to L.A., I went to the hospital."

Leno was reportedly in Pittsburgh at the time, where he had a show at the Palace Theatre. He performed in an eye patch. See the photos here.

Jay has had a string of injuries in recent years, including suffering burns following a fire at his garage and broken bones in a motorcycle crash.