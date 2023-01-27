Jay Leno Broke Bones and Cracked His Kneecaps in Motorcycle Crash Last Week

Getty

Jay Leno is on the mend again, this time following a motorcycle accident.

The comedian was already recovering from second-degree burns on his upper body and part of his face after a 1907 White Steam Car he was working on in his Burbank garage caught fire in November.

Now, the 72-year-old tells the Las Vegas Review Journal that he suffered injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Referring to the fire, he said, “That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

“But I’m OK!” Leno insisted. “I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

He said on January 17 he was testing out a vintage 1940 Indian motorcycle when he started to smell leaking gas.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno said. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.

He added, “The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

Leno chose not to say anything right away because of the amount of attention he got following the fire.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” Leno joked. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down (laughs).”