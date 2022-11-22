Jay Leno’s First Words on Video After Suffering Burn Injuries

Getty Images

Jay Leno is on the mend after suffering burn injuries from one of his cars that caught fire.

The comedian was driving a light blue vintage Maserati outside his Burbank garage on Tuesday when a videographer asked how he’s doing.

The star, who had visible burns on his face, told him, “Very good, thank you,” before driving away.

He was said to be in good spirits and even took a photo with a fan.

Leno was burned on the face, chest, and hands while working on a car in his garage and spent 10 days at Grossman Burn Center, where he was treated for his injuries. He was just released Monday.

Jay, 72, posed for a photo with staff as he said goodbye. The photo reveals some of the burns to his face and neck.

Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement, “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”

The hospital also shared in a press release, “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

The Grossman Burn Center

Grossman spoke out about Jay’s recovery a few days ago at a press conference. "He's walking around and cracking jokes,” Grossman said. “He's incredibly kind to our nursing staff. He's very appreciative of everybody here and really an ideal patient.”

Grossman went on to talk about the accident, as well as Jay’s treatment.

The doctor said, “He was involved in an accident on Saturday… He was working on a car, he was underneath a car when the fire began. He got pulled out from the area underneath the car and it noted that the had pretty significant burns to his face and hands.”

He went on, “His burns include his face, his hands, and his chest. The burns are fairly significant, and they are a concern of which we have to take care of and make sure he heals appropriately.”

The doctor called the burns “a mixture of deep second degree burns and possibly some third-degree burns.” He noted, “Burns progress… some of the burns on the face are a little bit deeper and a little more concerning.”

He said at the time Jay had already had one surgery and was scheduled to have another one.

Explaining the healing process, he said they are using hyperbaric oxygen treatment and surgery. “Mr. Leno underwent a surgical excision and grafting procedure to his face, his chest and his hands. His burns were in the mid-partial to deep-partial thickness… in order to expedite healing you want to remove unhealthy tissue… and then a biological skin substitute was placed over the wound… to create a wound healing environment.”

Grossman insisted, “I do anticipate him making a full recovery whether there will be remnants of this injury it is way too early to tell.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush also spoke with Jerry Seinfeld about how Leno is doing.

Jerry noted that he recently talked to Jay, who is “fine.”

When asked about Jay’s healing trajectory, Jerry answered, “They gotta fix it up, but luckily he’s not far from Beverly Hills. I imagine there are people there that can help him with whatever he needs.”