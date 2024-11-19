Paul Mescal & Gracie Abrams Make Public Debut at ‘Gladiator II’ Premiere After-Party

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages via AP Images

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are going public with their relationship!

On Monday, Abrams showed her support for Mescal at the after-party following the premiere of his new movie “Gladiator II” in Los Angeles.

For their public date night, Gracie pushed the envelope with a light gray cable-knit dress that showed some side boob, while Paul opted for a Gucci suit, button-down sweater, and white tee.

Earlier in the night, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Paul, who went solo on the red carpet.

Paul was all business, dishing on how he “blacked out” for a little bit after learning that he got the lead role in “Gladiators II.”

Gracie flew in from Toronto after performing her song “Us” with Taylor Swift during an Eras tour stop in the Canadian city on Saturday.

Paul and Gracie first sparked dating rumors in June after they were spotted at BRAT restaurant in London in photos obtained by TMZ. At one point during the date, he was photographed touching her face.

Months later, a source told People magazine, “They’ve been hooking up and it’s still early stages.”

In August, Paul and Gracie were photographed on a double date with his “Normal People” co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones and her boyfriend Ben Seed at All Points East Festival in pics posted by DailyMail.com.

While they are public figures, Paul has opted to go the private route with his relationships. In the November issue of GQ, he noted that he “learned that there’s certain lines in the sand now for me that just are going to be impenetrable for the benefit of my own sanity."

He elaborated, “The speculation has been kind of mad for the last X amount of years. I’m not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life. How I am in my private life is so precious to me because I get very little of it, and it might be public interest, but it’s not public-obligated information.”

Paul previously dated another singer-songwriter… Phoebe Bridgers, but they seemingly split in 2022.

Last year, he was hesitant to talk about the rumored breakup, telling Vanity Fair that “giving strangers an answer about my life doesn't actually help me."