Daisy Edgar-Jones Reacts to Paul Mescal in ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer (Exclusive)

Backgrid

On Thursday, Daisy Edgar-Jones wowed in white Gucci on the red carpet for “Twisters” in L.A.

“Extra” spoke with Daisy, who reacted to Tom Cruise showing up to the movie’s London premiere and the trailer for “Gladiator II” starring her “Normal People” co-star Paul Mescal.

Daisy and Paul have been pals since playing love interests on “Normal People.”

Daisy got a “sneak peek” of the trailer before everyone else did! She gushed, “I’m so excited for Paul. It’s gonna be huge and he’s so talented. I just can’t wait to see him rise and rise and rise.”

Days ago, Tom showed his support for Daisy’s “Twisters” co-star Glen Powell, who starred with him in “Maverick.”

Daisy commented, “I’m a huge Tom Cruise fan. I didn’t know he was coming to the premiere until I was there. Absolutely incredible. He’s such a lover of movies… It’s so cool that he loved the film. I mean, he was whispering to Glen throughout. I was mostly watching Tom watching the film, to be honest.”

She also raved over co-stars Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos and the whole cast of “Twisters,” saying, “Everyone is so talented. I feel so honored to be in the cast.”