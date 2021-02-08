Report: Daisy Edgar-Jones & Tom Varey Split

Getty Images

“Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones, 22, and boyfriend Tom Varey, 29, are reportedly over.

PageSix reports Edgar-Jones pulled the plug on the relationship for work reasons. A source told the outlet, “They got on really well during lockdown last year, but they’re both young and passionate about following their careers. Daisy has been inundated with opportunities and feels she has to put them first, Tom’s also really dedicated to his acting and wants the best for both of them.”

“They were sad they couldn’t make it work, but are still close and there’s no hard feelings,” the insider continued.

According to PageSix, Daisy moved out of the home they shared months ago and is now staying with her parents in North London.

More than two years ago, the pair met on the set of their movie “Ponder.”