Daisy Edgar Jones & Taylor John Smith on ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Ending and Taylor Swift

Getty Images

Daisy Edgar Jones and Taylor John Smith are promoting their highly anticipated film “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a murder mystery set in North Carolina.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Daisy and Taylor, who shared their reaction to the surprise twist and Taylor Swift’s song “Carolina.”

Daisy is “very curious” to see people’s reaction to the movie, saying, “I hope they are also surprised, too, because I certainly was.”

Taylor added, “You really start to question your own choice of who could it be that doesn’t end to the very, very last scene in the movie… I’m excited for the buildup for people that have obviously read the book.”

According to Smith, Swift’s song “Carolina” was “the best-kept secret on this project.”

Edgar Jones revealed, “I didn’t know until I saw the trailer… I was equally as, like, shocked, surprised, and thrilled.”

Along with calling the song “beautiful,” Daisy said, “She manages to capture the essence of Kya and that marsh… so beautifully in her melody.”

Without saying too much, Edgar Jones commented, “I just found it very like haunting and beautiful to listen to when the film ends.”

Daisy “definitely” felt some pressure while making the movie adaptation of the beloved book. She explained, “So many people have fallen in love with that story and the character and will be very like married to their version of it, but it's also lovely to be a part of something that people already have such a connection to. It's exciting to kind of provide a different angle into those characters and a different perspective and hope you capture the tone really of the book more than anything.”

Taylor credited their director Olivia Newman with taking “all the pressure off.” He added, “I think we did the book justice.”

As for working with Reese Witherspoon, who is a producer on the movie, Taylor dished, “It was really cool getting to see her reaction to Kya’s shack… seeing her eyes just widened and, you know, falling in love with it all over again was really cool.”

Daisy praised Reese, saying, “What she's doing in this industry is so exciting, you know, wanting to put complicated women and complex women at the forefront of stories and yeah, it was just such an honor to work with her.”

The duo also discussed how they spent their off days from set. Taylor dished, “We had to learn how to drive boats… just getting to explore outside, going on nature walks and swamp tours. We went kayaking a few times.”