Erika Jayne Says Ex Tom Girardi’s Sentencing ‘Weighs on My Heart’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

As “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” returns for Season 14, Erika Jayne is dishing on the drama in store, which she's glad isn’t focused on her this time around!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Erika, who is moving on with her life after ex Tom Girardi was found guilty of embezzling millions from clients.

She commented, “Tom was convicted. That was hard. It’s hard to see someone that you love and respected and honored end like this.”

Girardi will be sentenced in December.

Erika said, “It weighs on my heart, but I also have to let go and move on. There’s nothing left for me there. I can do nothing about it. It’s beyond my control, but what I can control is the future of my life and that’s where I’ve turned my focus.”

Jayne felt that she was “absolutely” treated unfairly while Tom was going through his troubles and admitted it's still hard to let that go, noting that's true "certain days more than others."

She added, "I'd like to think that I'm probably 80 percent there... but my therapist would disagree. She'd say you're still in the middle of it."

“There is a level of hurt that I have accepted that will never go away," Erika explained, "but to resent anything that has happened will not serve me at all. I have to move past it. Sadness will always be there.”

Despite the circumstances, Erika has remained strong, and she shared, "I just, I'm proud of myself for putting one foot in front of the other and just showing up for myself."

Has she moved on with someone new?

She quipped, “I’ve had some good sex, if that’s what you’re asking. That always helps… There’s always room for more.”

Erika isn’t into one-night stands, though, saying, “It's not a moral thing, it's just like if I don’t know that you know someone, you could be anybody."

As for if she's looking for a significant other, she confessed, "I don't think I could do that to someone... I'm having a hard time carrying all this, I'm not gonna give it to somebody else and drag them down too. So, yeah, but friends with benefits, yes, whatever that is, is awesome."

Turning back to the show, Jayne talked about navigating the friction between castmates Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley this season.

Erika teased, “I’m listening to both sides, so I’ve got Kyle on one side, Dorit on the other. They’re both giving me their grievances. Apparently, this has been bubbling on both sides for a very long time and they finally had it and I get to hear it all.”

While Kyle might not get along with all the women, Erika has “always gotten along” with her.

Erika noted, “She’s treated me really well from the moment I met her and she didn’t have to, so I’ve always remembered that.”

Erika also weighed in on former castmate Teddi Mellencamp’s split from Edwin Arroyave, saying, “I feel for Teddi. She’s got, you know, three small kids and she’s a friend of mine. I know she’s really going through it, so I wish her all the best.”