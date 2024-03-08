Erika Jayne is opening up about her dating life on “Extra: The Podcast.” Listen here!

Days before Erika fueled romance rumors with her trainer Keith Hodges, she told “Extra’s” Megan Ryte she won’t be parading any new boyfriends on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Erika insisted, “I’ve already done this publicly and I need a break.”

Jayne is “open to dating” after her split from Tom Girardi, but no one is going to be introduced on the show anytime soon. She pointed out, “I think that once you bring a relationship, especially a beginning relationship onto a show like that, it’s a disaster. You’re doomed. Even the best of marriages cannot survive reality TV shows.”

Erika also weighed in on Kyle Richards’ marital troubles and separation from Mauricio Umansky. She said, “They’ve been married for a very long time and to think that there are not challenges within a marriage, which is why I said to her in her home, ‘You are a successful marriage, you didn't let anybody down, honey.' This is called life and marriage is a very tough place.”

Asked if there were signs of trouble for Kyle and Mauricio, she replied, "I was so wrapped up in my own disaster that I truthfully could not see anything."