Prince’s Sister Tyka Nelson’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Weeks after her death at age 64, Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson’s death certificate has been released.

Docs obtained by TMZ confirm that Nelson died from cardiac arrest, with congestive heart failure as a secondary cause.

Based on the certificate, Nelson suffered cardiac arrest less than an hour before she was pronounced dead.

Nelson was living with nonischemic cardiomyopathy for over four months.

According to the outlet, in the two months leading up to her death, paramedics were called to her home at least six times.

Substance-use disorder was listed as a contributing factor.

The certificate revealed that Nelson was cremated.