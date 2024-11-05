Prince’s Sister Tyka Nelson Dead at 64

Getty Images

Tyka Nelson, Prince’s only full sibling, has died at 64, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Her son President Nelson confirmed the news, but did not give a cause of death.

Nelson’s half sister Sharon also told the paper, “She’s in a better place.”

Tyka and Prince were the children of pianist John L. Nelson and Mattie Shaw Nelson.

Like her brother, Tyka also pursued music, releasing four albums over the course of her career. She was best known for the 1988 song “Marc Anthony’s Tune.” Her last performance was in Australia in 2018.

A retirement concert for Tyka was scheduled for June 7, on what would have been Prince’s 66th birthday, in Minneapolis. Nelson, however, got sick and was unable to attend. The show went on without her.

Prior to the celebration, she told The Star Tribune, “I really wasn’t a singer. I’m a writer. I just happen to be able to sing. I enjoy singing.”

Tyka added that she was working on a memoir, sharing, “We are not there yet. We’ve got a few more chapters,” adding, “It’s about me and my family.”

While speaking about Prince she shared, “I’m one heck of a grateful person who had wonderful people in their life. I miss their wisdom. If I could I’d travel the whole world and meet people that loved him — I’m kind of the last link to him, for some people — it’s like giving back to him. As far as I’m concerned, he stayed because they loved his music.”

Tyka and her siblings were named the heirs to Prince’s estate after his death in 2016.