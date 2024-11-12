Getty Images

“Too Hot to Handle” alum Francesca Farago and TikTok star Jesse Sullivan are now the parents of fraternal twins!

On Monday, the couple announced the birth of their twins, a boy and a girl, on Snapchat.

Farago took to the social media platform to reveal that she had an emergency C-section after nurses detected that her baby boy had no fluid left.

Francesca said, “They're like, 'We're taking these babies out right this second.’ I literally didn't even have time to think. I was like, 'Do you mind if I film two TikToks quick?'"

Farago admitted that she was “out of it" due to the medications that she was under. She said, “It was just a blur. Jesse went and cut the umbilical cords."

Francesca gushed, “Baby boy was born at 7:31 and baby girl was born at 7:33. They were perfect. So sweet, so cute."

After the C-section, Farago experienced a lot of bleeding and a blood clot in her uterus.

Despite everything that happened, Jesse said, “They are perfect, healthy, and adorable.” Jesse also showed his appreciation for Francesca, saying, “You killed it!”

As for the babies, Francesca said they love “affection.”

Francesca shared that baby boy looks like Jesse’s first child Arlo.

She added, “I always had a thought that the girl was going to look exactly like me and the boy was going to look like you and Arlo. They didn't. Right when they both came out, she looked like Arlo when Arlo was a baby and he looked like me. They both have really curly hair."

Days before the babies’ arrival, Francesca revealed that their baby boy had “growth restriction” and “lack of fetal movement.”

Farago announced her pregnancy in April.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We've brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn't wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!"

Jesse also posted a video of their IVF journey.

“We’re pregnant! Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration 👶🏻👶🏻,” Sullivan added. “Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!✨”