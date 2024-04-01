Getty Images

“Too Hot to Handle” alum Francesca Farago and TikTok star Jesse Sullivan are having a baby together!

On Sunday, Francesca announced her pregnancy.

She wrote on Instagram, “We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We've brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn't wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!"

Arlo, 15, is Jesse’s child from a previous relationship.

Jesse also posted a video of their IVF journey.

“We’re pregnant! Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration 👶🏻👶🏻,” Sullivan added. “Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!✨”

The pregnancy news comes nearly a year after the pair got engaged.

Last year, they expressed their desire to have a family together. During an appearance on the “Sofia with an F” podcast, Jesse said, “We're going to probably make embryos, and we're going to use Arlo's, most likely, Arlo's biological other dad for the sperm. So, we would make my embryo from mine, my embryo from hers, his sperm and then we would freeze them until she's actually ready to carry."

Francesca elaborated, “It would be his egg, my egg, same sperm. That's the plan."

Earlier this year, Farago opened up on their future plans at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. She said, “We want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding. So, hopefully we can have a baby first and then do the big wedding after."