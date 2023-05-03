‘Too Hot to Handle’ Star Francesca Farago Engaged to TikToker Jesse Sullivan

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“Too Hot To Handle” star Francesca Farago is ready for the next chapter in her relationship with TikToker Jesse Sullivan.

On Tuesday, Francesca announced their engagement on Instagram.

Along with documenting their romantic evening, she wrote, “WE'RE ENGAGED. a glimpse into the most magical night ever. obsessed with our family.. what is life !!"

For their special night, Francesca wore a silk dress while Jesse opted for a black suit.

Jesse’s child Arlo, 14, and Francesca’s dog Romeo were also part of their engagement celebration.

Francesca took to her Instagram Story to show off her sparkling diamond ring, which was designed by Ring Concierge.

Jesse and Arlo also had custom rings, which Francesca designed with the Clear Cut.

Jesse revealed that he popped the question in late April, writing on his Instagram Story, “On April 28, I asked this woman to be my wife."

Francesca and Jesse made it Instagram official in August. At the time, she posted a birthday tribute, writing, “Happy birthday to the best human I know.”

Jesse also gushed about Francesca on her 30th birthday. In November, he wrote, “I really believe you only meet someone that changes your life, someone that stays in your heart forever, maybe once. This girl has the biggest heart I know, and she inspires me to be more everyday. Happy birthday to the love of my life. I knew I'd keep you for life after 5 minutes on our first date. And I promise to love and protect you always."

Francesca was previously engaged to Harry Jowsey, who she met on "Too Hot to Handle."

During a Zoom reunion with the cast of “Too Hot to Handle” in 2020, Harry popped the question to Francesca.

Getting down on one knee with a Ring Pop candy in his hand, Harry told Francesca over Zoom, “Just want to say you've absolutely changed my life, I love you so much, and I can't wait to spend forever with you. Do you want to do this thing? Do you want to get married?"

Francesca responded, “Harry knows I want to marry him, so yes.”

A month after his proposal, the two called it quits.

Francesca announced the split in an emotional video. She said on YouTube, “First, let me say I am aware that this may not be the most appropriate time to post this video. With everything going on right now, I do not wish to come across as insensitive by airing out my personal issues. But this has been taking a huge toll on me emotionally and I know I owe answers to all you, who having been asking questions. I feel I need to be honest, and I hope everyone can understand.”