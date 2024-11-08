Getty Images

On Thursday, Bethenny Frankel stepped out for her first public appearance with new businessman boyfriend Tom Villante.

The pair hit the “Yellowstone” Season 5B premiere in New York City.

For their date night, Bethenny wore a black turtleneck sweater dress while Tom opted for a dark black shirt, dark pants, and leather jacket.

In September, Bethenny and Tom sparked dating rumors after they were photographed holding hands at celeb hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica in photos obtained by Page Six.

The sighting came just three months after Bethenny and Paul Bernon called off their engagement.

In May, a source explained what went wrong with Bethenny and Paul’s six-year relationship, telling Us Weekly, “They are so different — he’s an under-the-radar kind of guy.”

Earlier this year, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke to Bethenny, who said they were “definitely in it for the long haul.”