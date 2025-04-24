Lar Park Lincoln, 'Friday the 13th Part VII' & 'Knots Landing' Star, Dies at 63

Getty Images

Lar Park Lincoln, known for her work in "Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood," died Tuesday at 63 after battling breast cancer.

Lincoln's death was announced by the acting company she founded. Its Facebook message read, in part, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lar Park Lincoln, celebrated actress, founder of Actors Audition Studios, and America’s beloved Audition Coach, on April 22, 2025. Over her 45-year career, Lar left an unforgettable mark on Hollywood through her dynamic performances and dedication to mentoring aspiring actors."

"The family requests privacy during this time and is grateful for the outpouring of love over Lar’s four-decade career. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The SAG-AFTRA Foundation or The Entertainment Community Fund."

Her fellow "Friday the 13th"-franchise actor Melanie Kinnaman remembered her on Facebook, writing, "Our hearts have been broken today. Such profound sadness upon the news of the passing of the beautiful, talented and very kind Lar Park Lincoln. She was a friend, a 'sister' and a ' Comrade in Arms' to me. She will be forever missed. My deepest condolences to her children, her entire family, and to all who knew and loved her. When we last spoke, she gave me a great piece of advice which I will hold closely… and follow! My condolences to all of her loyal fans who admire and love her. Fly with the Angels, Lar…Godspeed."

She was born Laurie Jill Park in Dallas on May 12, 1961, making her acting debut in the TV movie "Children of the Night" (1985).

After guesting on "Heart of the City" (1986), "Hunter" (1987), and "Outlaws" (1987), she arrived as scheming Linda Fairgate for 48 episodes of the nighttime soap "Knots Landing" (1987-1991).

Her co-star Michele Lee wrote on Instagram, "I had such a great time working with her while she was on the show... You couldn't take your eyes off of her. Gone too soon."

During her run on the show, she starred in "Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood," memorably embodying scream queen Tina. Tina was gifted with telekinesis, making her a formidable foe for hard-to-kill Jason Voorhees.

She also acted in the films "The Princess Academy" (1987), "House II: The Second Story" (1987), "Fatal Charm" (1990), and "Ghost Party" (2022), and on TV's "Freddy's Nightmares" (1988).

With characteristic hustle, Lincoln published the well-received how-to "Get Started, Not Scammed" (2008), was a QVC personality, and launched her Piper Alexander Collection clothing line.