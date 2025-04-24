Martha Stewart Reveals Her Secret to Perfect Thirst Traps at 83! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Martha Stewart and chef José Andrés sat down with “Extra’s” Jenny Taft to dish on the drama they’re cooking up on their new show “Yes, Chef”!

The series sees 12 highly skilled chefs pushed to the limit as their culinary chops are put to the test.

Martha explained, “We are the mentors, and we are also the judges. It's a very exciting and very nerve-racking job for both of us, wouldn't you say?”

José agreed, sharing, “Yes, because everybody is gonna see themselves in one of the chefs.”

Stewart added that the series is a “long journey” and a lot of pressure for the contestants, who are competing for a $250,000 top prize.

Andrés also spoke about working with Stewart, calling himself her sous chef, and joking, “I put that already on my resumé.”

Jenny also had to ask 83-year-old Martha for the secret recipe for the perfect thirst-trap pic!

Stewart insisted, “Don't post ugly pictures of yourself — remember that.”

Her social media has been on fire, and she told Taft, “I decided this is a very fun vehicle and I'm going to make the most of it. It's like a daily diary of my own existence.”