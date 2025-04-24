Megyn Kelly on Clapping Back at George Clooney: ‘He Should Call Me Up’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Megyn Kelly was recognized at the 2025 TIME100 Gala as a Leader on Thursday night.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Megyn, who said she “kinda laughed” at being included on the list.

She explained, “I’ve been here before and then I was canceled and now, here I’m back again.”

Kelly smiled, saying it proves, “Nobody decides who gets canceled other than the American public.”

Megyn is known for not shying away from controversy, and she just clapped back at George Clooney after he blasted her for not being a journalist.

As for her reason for firing back, Kelly noted, "It's too delicious not to."

She said, “Honestly, George Clooney tried to advise me on how to practice journalism? Take care, honey.”

Kelly suggested, "You know what? He should call me up. I would love to talk to him about it. He's obviously got thoughts on me, so let’s do that.”

Megyn also reacted to Pope Francis’ death at age 88, saying, “I'm Catholic and an observant one, so I’m extremely sad. I’m glad he went peacefully and an at old age.”

She continued, "It's one of those moments for the Catholic Church where they really have, they're at at a crossroads, right? Because the church has been through so much and it's been a pretty rough, you know, 10, 15 years. He was a more progressive pope who wasn't totally the favorite of a lot of conservatives who are more of my audience, you know? So I think they're hoping for somebody who would be a little bit more traditional than Pope Francis was."