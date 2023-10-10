Instagram

Bethenny Frankel is getting candid about her engagement to Paul Bernon!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with the star, who talked about their wedding plans (or lack thereof) and how she’s headed back to TV for David Spade’s wild new game show “Snake Oil” on FOX.

Opening up about Paul, she said, “We’re definitely in it for the long haul,” but revealed, “We haven’t picked a wedding date and we literally never talk about it because we’re happy.”

Bethenny went on, “You want to get engaged because it is a life commitment and it is very different, but marriage is entangled in a different way, in a legal way, in a contract way.”

She explained, “We wanted to get engaged to honor the commitment and that it means more than just saying your girlfriend, but a lot of times people think it is dorky. We say ‘life partner’ or ‘the love of my life’… Fiancée sometimes sounds juvenile too.”

Bethenny went on to talk about “Snake Oil,” where she helps contestants figure out if a business is real or fake.

She said of the experience, “I was crying laughing. It was so incredibly stupid and smart at the same time. I had a great time.”

Frankel may be on TV, but she is also battling for a reality show reckoning after her success on “The Real Housewives of New York City.”