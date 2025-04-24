Simone Biles Has 2 Possible Met Gala Looks for Date Night with Hubby (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The GOAT Simone Biles hit up the 2025 TIME100 Gala in NYC on Thursday night.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Simone, who was being honored as a Titan.

Biles was “in awe” of the honor, saying, “I really can’t believe it.”

Simone admitted it was “wild” that she’s so recognized, adding, “It’s crazy standing her with everyone.”

Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens wasn’t able to join her since he was hosting an NFL Draft party, but he is “so proud” of her!

Simone also dished on getting ready to attend the Met Gala, revealing that she’s down to two possible looks that are both custom tailored dresses.

She added, “I’m going back and forth between two dresses right now… I’m excited.”

It will also be a date night for her and Owens and falls the day before their second wedding anniversary!

Simone noted, “It’ll be exciting to celebrate at the Met with him.”

Biles also raved about Snoop Dogg, who was a major fan of hers during the Olympics. She gushed, “I absolutely love him. I love working with him. We’ve done a couple of things together, so hopefully there’s more in the works. He’s such a great guy.”