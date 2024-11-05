Getty Images

Valerie Bertinelli and Mike Goodnough are over after 10 months of dating, People magazine reports.

A source told the publication, "They are no longer in a relationship.”

Bertinelli opened up about the relationship to People in April, revealing they met after he commented on one of her Instagram photos.

She insisted, “It was strictly platonic, but there was something about him that I connected with that felt familiar. A comfort level. He felt like a kindred spirit.”

They started talking on the phone in January and she recalled he had a “sexy” voice, saying, “We both had strong feelings, trying not to admit them.”

By April, they had gone public with their relationship by stepping out together for a TV taping and on her Instagram. He also shared the news on his Hoarse Whisperings Substack, writing, “I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out. But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems… good… lucky… a gift.”

It was a long-distance relationship, however, with Valerie in L.A. and Mike on the East Coast.

Bertinelli told People in April that they never went three weeks without seeing each other, but shared in July that it was getting tougher.

"The summer has been booked full. It is challenging," she explained.

Valerie also said she planned to keep the relationship a bit more private to make it “a little bit more special” moving forward.

The actress was previously married to Tom Vitale from 2011-2022, and Eddie Van Halen from 1981-2007. They welcomed son Wolfgang Van Halen in 1991.