Valerie Bertinelli & BF Mike Goodnough Make It Instagram Official

Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli told us she was in love again — and now, she's made it Instagram official!

With an assist from Taylor Swift, whose "So High School" lyrics she quoted in the post, Bertinelli posed for a smiley photo with boyfriend Mike Goodnough.

Bertinelli, 63, had announced in March that she was in love for the first time since her divorce from Tom Vitale in 2023. Previously, she'd been wed to the late Eddie Van Halen from 1981-2007.

Valerie gushed to People magazine of her new love, “It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again."

“I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog,” Bertinelli quipped, “and very happily live the rest of my years alone — I'm good alone.”

She didn't give up Mike's identity at the time, preferring to say only that they'd met on Instagram "years ago." She said, “It was strictly platonic, but there was something about him that I connected with that felt familiar.”

Of their relationship, Valerie noted, “My belly is flip-flopping. This was not supposed to happen.”

They became romantic after reconnecting on the phone. She emphasized, “It feels incredibly right.”

“I found joy first," Bertinelli added, "and then a man entered my life."

She explained, “I got more intentional about my healing. That meant a lot of walks with [my dog] Luna, a lot of therapy sessions, a lot of learning that I deserve to feel good.”