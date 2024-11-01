Getty Images

Heidi Klum wowed on the red carpet at her 23rd annual Halloween party as E.T.!

Her husband Tom Kaulitz went as the more familiar version of the beloved alien from the 1982 Steven Spielberg classic, while Heidi went as the girlie E.T. from a scene in the film in which Drew Barrymore’s character Gertie dresses him in women’s clothing.

“Extra” spoke with Heidi and Tom on the red carpet, where Klum shared, “It took one year to put this together. We started [dressing] this morning at 11, so it has been a long day.”

She went on, “I’m born in the ‘70s… [‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’] came out in ‘82. I was about 9 years old when ‘E.T.’ came out, I was a huge fan. What is not to love about this gorgeous creature? I was always in love with E.T., and so I thought this would be really cool to be E.T. one year.”

Tom said it took a team to put the costumes together, noting, “All the different departments came together, the mechanics in this, the skin… and the prosthetics — it really took a whole team to make this happen, and they worked on it for over a whole year.”

He added, “The biggest thing was the proportions to get this right… That was really the difficult part.”

Heidi also posted a video on Instagram of the couple getting ready, which showed how the looks came together. Check it out here!

She wrote in the caption, “As a nine year old in Germany, E.T. introduced me to the idea that there’s life outside planet earth. So for the last year, we all put our heads together to figure out how to put my own stamp on such an iconic character.”

Getty Images

Klum continued, “I know E.T. wanted to go home, but I hope that if the movie took place in 2024 that my favorite extra terrestrial would come to my party instead.”



She added, “Thank you to my husband for being the best sport and always dressing up with me year after year and thank you to the best, most talented team who took my wildest dream and turned it into reality. I couldn’t do it without you ❤️.”

Just days ago, Klum teased the look while chatting with “Extra” at the Empire State Building. She hinted at the time, “What I’m wearing this year comes from a different planet. It is not from Earth, and it is a couples’ costume, so I’ll be doing this with my husband.”

Heidi isn’t the only celebrity E.T. fan. Janelle Monáe also dressed up as the extra-terrestrial this year!