Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie pulled off the ultimate “Legally Blonde” Halloween costume with some help from Luke Wilson!

Guthrie was on point for the “Today” show’s Halloween theme “VHS Rewind,” as she dressed up as law student Elle Woods with blonde hair and head-to-toe pink. Savannah accessorized with sunglasses and a stuffie that looked like Elle’s beloved dog Bruiser.

Savannah and Luke recreated the scene where Elle meets his character Emmett Richmond at Harvard Law School.

She sits down on a bench near Wilson and says, “Time to study, these professors are no joke,” he replies, “Seriously…”

Guthrie tells him, “I heard if you don’t know the answers they kick you out.” Luke asks, “You have Stromwell, huh?”

He confesses, "She did make me cry once. I mean, not in class — I waited till I got back to my room. But yeah, she'll kick you right in the…”

Savannah quips, "Oh, do you want some nuts?"

They ended the skit with plans to get coffee, but not before Savannah got to do a bend and snap!

Savannah and Luke spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about making Luke’s special cameo happen, and Luke raved that Savannah’s Elle was so “unbelievable” that it made him want to do a “Legally Blonde 3." Watch!

On "Today," Wilson chatted with Savannah and co-anchor Hoda Kotb, revealing he was “nervous” about the appearance.

He told them, “This is the closest I’ve gotten to doing Broadway.”

When Hoda asked if the movie lines “came back” to him, Luke insisted, “No, they did not come back.”

Wilson also praised Guthrie’s bend and snap, saying, “the form was spot on.”

When asked if fans could expect a “Legally Blonde 3,” the actor shared, , "Well, I hope there is. It would be really fun to do. You just never know. But I bet at some point down the line, while Reese and I can still do it.”

He said of the “Today” skit, “And this has to be very inspiring to Reese!"

Guthrie wasn’t the only one on “Today” to get in the Halloween spirit.

Hoda dressed up as Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack from “Titanic,” while Jenna Bush Hager was Kate Winslet’s Rose.

Getty Images

Craig Melvin transformed into Eddie Murphy’s Axel F. Foley from "Beverly Hills Cop."

Getty Images

Al Roker channeled Michael Keaton’s Betelgeuse, while Dylan Dryer dressed up as Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz from “Beetlejuice.”

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Carson Daly and Shanielle Jones were Mike Myers’ Austin Powers and Beyoncé’s Foxxy Cleopatra from “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

Getty Images

Willie Geist showed up as Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy from “Anchorman.”

Getty Images

And Peter Alexander was Robin Williams’ Daniel Hillard from “Mrs. Doubtfire" and Laura Jarret brought the cheerleader vibes as Gabrielle Union’s Isis from “Bring It On.”

Getty Images

Over on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos debuted their own “Beetlejuice” costumes with Mark as Betelgeuse and Kelly as Lydia.

Earlier in the week, the couple dressed up as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift!

WABC/ Jeff Neira