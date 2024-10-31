Heidi Klum Teases Halloween Costume Is from a ‘Different Planet’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” was with Halloween queen Heidi Klum as she did the honors of lighting up the Empire State Building in orange ahead of her annual bash!

She teased her Halloween look for this year, saying, “What I’m wearing this year comes from a different planet. It is not from Earth, and it is a couples costume, so I’ll be doing this with my husband.”

She said of hubby Tom Kaulitz, “He’s such a good sport because it is hours and hours of planning, fittings, prosthetics… for me it is fun because I love the art of it.”

Klum added, “I try to do things that have not been done before, so it is not something I can buy in a store somewhere, so it is tricky.”

Will her kids participate this year? The model said, “They’ve all arrived. It is so fun to be in New York with the kids.”

Heidi also dished on getting ready to travel to South Africa to join Prince William for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

“I was very honored that he even asked me to come and join him,” she said. “So next week I will be flying to South Africa. It’s such an amazing cause… £5 million will go to five different organizations that are trying to help our planet, so everything to do with getting better air, what are we doing with our garbage, what about our polluted waters. There are so many ongoing issues that we’re having.”

In other news, Klum is working with her daughter Lou, 15, on a fashion video game.

“I created a fashion universe game galled Modelverse because I thought there was no inclusivity, there was no diversity for kids playing fashion games. I thought all the bodies were all stereotypical bodies and this is not how we all look, so I thought someone needs to do something about it,” she explained.