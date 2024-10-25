Julie Bowen Reveals Her Favorite Halloween Costume (Exclusive)

Getty

After playing nice mom Claire Dunphy for 11 seasons on “Modern Family,” Julie Bowen is playing a different kind of mom on the horror series “Hysteria!”

“Extra” spoke with Julie, who called the role a “departure from Claire.”

She admitted, “That’s maybe what did draw me to it.”

In the show, Julie plays a picture-perfect homemaker in a small town reeling from the disappearance of a star quarterback, and she soon questions whether her son may have had something to do with it.”

While Julie was initially hesitant to play another mom, she had a change. She explained, “By the end of the first episode, you realize this mom is not like the others and she’s maybe going crazy.”

“Modern Family” has been over for a few years now, but Julie is still getting a lot of love from the fans. She said, “I’m so lucky to walk down the street and have people tell me that they love me and they love Claire and they love ‘Modern Family.’”

Since Halloween is around the corner, does Julie have any plans with her kids? She answered, “My kids used to be super into it. One of my favorite costumes ever was Captain Underpants. I was Captain Underpants… I used to make them elaborate costumes and stuff but the scary part, no thank you. I don’t care for it.”