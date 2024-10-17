Getty Images

Reports and photos of Liam Payne’s final hours have come to light following his tragic death in a fall Wednesday in Argentina.

Payne, formerly of the boy band One Direction, was staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires at the time of his death. The BBC reports the hotel’s chief receptionist made an urgent call to 911 just before Liam fell.

According to a translated transcript published by BBC, the caller stated, “We’ve got a guest who has had too many drugs and alcohol and, well, when he is conscious, he is trashing the entire room and we need you to send someone, please.”

The chief receptionist continued, “We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know whether his life may be in danger, the guest’s life. He is in a room with a balcony…”

That call was made at approximately 5:01 p.m., around 10 minutes before Liam fell.

The New York Post later obtained alleged photos of Liam’s chaotic hotel room.

The shocking images show a smashed-up TV, foil, white powder, a lighter, and a half-filled champagne glass. In the bathtub, wax and crumpled foil are visible.

Sky News reports authorities also found the highly addictive drug clonazepam aka Klonopin in his room. It is used for things like epilepsy, panic disorders, and muscle spasms, and is known to be used recreationally.

The site adds that Liam’s body was found in the hotel courtyard next to “a bottle of whiskey, a lighter, and a cellphone.”

It is a tragic end to Payne’s life after he shot to fame in 2010 as part of “The X Factor’s” One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. The group went on indefinite hiatus in 2016 after five studio albums and a raft of hit singles.