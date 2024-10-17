Getty Images

Liam Payne’s family is grieving the loss of the One Direction singer after his tragic death on Wednesday.

They told the BBC in a statement, “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

A family member also told DailyMail.com outside their Wolverhampton home, “We are utterly devastated by the news.”

The singer was raised in the area by his parents Karen and Geoff, and alongside his sisters Nicola and Ruth, who were reportedly spotted arriving at the family home on Thursday.

The statement comes as Harry Styles’ mother Anne Twist also mourned Liam.

Twist paid tribute to Liam Payne on Instagram, following his tragic death on Wednesday, posting an image of a broken heart emoji and the message, “Just a boy … 💔”

Liam was a member of One Direction alongside Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.