Kevin Costner is going from Hollywood superstar to hurricane hero! He’s lending a helping hand by releasing the new song “Find Your Way” with his band Kevin Costner and Modern West.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with the star who gave him an update on his western saga “Horizon,” and talked about making music to help the victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Kevin is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars and his movies have made almost $3 billion at the box office. The first of his four-part “Horizon” saga, however, was not a box office hit, after the star invested $38 million of his own fortune into the project.

Costner told Billy he has no regrets.

“My choices are my choices. They don’t always run with the crowd,” he said, adding, “But I keep pursuing them. Just finished the second ‘Horizon.’ And want to start the third one.”

Billy asked if the sequel would be in theaters, and Kevin replied, “Yeah, I still want it to be in theaters. But the movie’s done and I’m looking for the right spot to bring it to the public… It’s an American novel for us, really… I hope people see it. It’s a throwback movie.”

When asked how hard it is to not compromise, Costner said, “There is a tag that can go with that, like being difficult or something. It just doesn’t feel like what I am. I have a certainty about what it is I want to do. And a certainty about how I think people will feel when they see it. And that there are special moments, there are a-ha moments… I think when you get done you go, ‘I know exactly why he did this movie, he did it for me.’”

As for his past comments about always feeling like he’s pushing a rock up a hill, Kevin said it doesn’t feel good.

“I would love to have some mythical billionaire,” he insisted, adding, “I know what it’s like to gamble everything. I’ve gambled everything. Billionaires don’t gamble as much. But I never really had that kind of investor who says, ‘I believe in your American storytelling,’ and so what am I supposed to do? Wilt like a daisy? Or I just look to myself. I push it in the middle and I don’t blink.”

Now he's on a mission to give back to hurricane victims, releasing “Find Your Way,” his band’s first song in four years.

He said, “It wasn’t written specifically for this… Sometimes people lose everything, and that’s what happened… People down in North Carolina, Florida, they have gone to my movies. They have supported me. And there's this little thing I can do. So, if people go to my Facebook… Instagram… they can donate if the song doesn’t hurt their ears and make a difference. They can donate whatever they want… It’s the idea that we all have that ability to make a difference. I think the song will speak out loud to you… I think it speaks to people… when it’s a little dark out there and it’s a little scary because we can’t wilt we have to be able to with some level of faith look to the horizon.”

Billy told him that it is a beautiful song, and Kevin revealed he hasn’t released half the songs he has made.

“I don’t know what's exactly wrong with me,” he said. “I don’t know how to monetize my life except to just go out there and do stuff.”

Billy commented on Kevin’s backdrop during the Zoom call, saying “The monetization is there,” but Kevin told him, “What is crazy about me is I have even risked this place. I have great things in my life, but I don’t want those things to tie me up so much that I can’t pursue what else is in front of me, so in instances I have risked the things that I have.”

He went on, “I’m going to risk some things, I'll make sure my children are taken care of. I'll make sure I’m fine. But this big pile I’ve been able to make, it can’t be the thing that is holding me back… I’ve had good things happen to me. I just hope this little song speaks to people… You do with it what you want… I appreciate those people down there.”

Billy asked what helps him persevere, even in times of darkness, and Costner shared, “It is really the movies… What I have learned when I watched them, I know who I want to be when I am looking at the screen…I see the characters that have picked themselves off the ground and go forward and I think jeez that’s who I need to be… When things don’t go right, I just see my life as a movie. ‘What are you going to do? You’re going to work. There’s people around you that are hurting, you’re going to make sure to see them and not pout so much.’ You don’t see the pain around you… I got a lot of that from the movies, how to behave.”