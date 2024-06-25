Kevin Costner Says His Heart Is Open to Love: ‘Could Happen for Me’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kevin Costner spoke to “Extra’s” Vanessa Borge as he hit the L.A. premiere of “Horizon: An American Saga.”

Kevin dished on the project, and what’s on the horizon for his personal life.

“I've got this rope and it's holding on to four movies. I have to hold on to it. So, I'm doing that. My eyes are wide open, but I'm focused,” he said.

As for his heart? Costner told Vanessa, “My heart... well, people are supposed to be together. So, I'm sure that could happen for me.”

The movie is 36 years in the making. Kevin shared, “I'm really happy with the movie. The reason I wanted to direct it was I wanted it, I needed it to be what I dreamed about. If you don’t like it, it’s all on me, if you do, just know that every little detail was meant with the idea I knew you might catch it.”

He also talked about having two of his children in the project. His son Hayes, 15, is in the movie, and his eldest son Joe, 36, will be in the third chapter of the four-part saga.

“I know these parts are valuable, so I don't just throw them to my family,” Costner said. “I know there's young actors that would kill to be in movies, and so I keep that in the front and center, but they were smaller parts. I wanted to have them close with me and so I did, and now we're locked together in cinema forever. It's a moment I'll never forget.”

Speaking of family, Borge pointed out, “Back in ‘Dances with Wolves’ your parents actually got an RV. They set up shop and they watched you go to work every day.”

He replied, “My parents watched every Little League game, every little thing I did. True to character, they went and sat up on a hill real far away [during the making of ‘Dances with Wolves’], made sure they weren’t in the way. My mom made it clear they wouldn't be in the way, and she set up two lawn chairs. It was embarrassing, but it was also cool that my parents just wanted to see their kid work.”