Getty Images

Kevin Costner is back in the Wild West with “Horizon: An American Saga.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Kevin, who opened up about revisiting Civil War America decades after “Dancing with Wolves,” as well as his royal dream of making a sequel of “The Bodyguard.”

“The Bodyguard” originally starred Kevin and the late Whitney Houston, who played a fictional high-profile singer protected by his character Frank Farmer.

The movie was a massive success, grossing $411 million worldwide when it was released in 1993.

Costner had plans to make a sequel with Princess Diana, but she died before production was ever underway.

“That would’ve been the perfect movie,” Kevin dished. “I found a way for when Princess Di was maybe gonna do it… It would be amazing and how she fit in there... It was unbelievable.”

If he were to make a sequel, Kevin said that his character would be protecting a “highly unusual person.” He explained, “He didn't like to do celebrities.”

Referencing the original, Costner added, “He did Whitney's character unwittingly. Doesn't like it. He likes Secret Service work.”

“The Bodyguard” aside, Costner just broke some big news, he’s not coming back to “Yellowstone.”

While there have been rumors that Costner’s character would be written out of the show, he said, “I just hadn't heard anything about how it would be done so... it was just time to move on and as gracefully as you can with something that's been very important to you.”

Kevin, who was on the hit show for five years, said, “Something I enjoyed, something that I helped sell, something that I helped birth… I was proud of that and what I was able to do.”

Costner is known for westerns like “Dances with Wolves,” and now he’s saddling up again for “Horizon: An American Saga.”

Does he feel like he’s left something behind? He answered, “I wasn't going to be defined, but I knew I would revisit the West because so much of about what's informed me is created by the dilemmas westerns conjure up.”

Costner even ponied up $38 million of his own fortune to make “Horizon,” which is a four-part western saga.

It had been reported that Kevin mortgaged a house. He admitted, “More than that. It’s gone pretty deep.”

Costner tried not to think twice about putting out that money, saying, “You have to know what you're doing and that's what you're doing. And so now there's no crying, there's no complaining. There's just holding on to the rope.”

He pointed out, “I have dreams like anybody, and sometimes I have to let go of my dreams and sometimes I can't let go of them, and I have to figure out what to do. I don't get everything I want. I would love the idea that somebody was a big brother to me and would help me. And if they're not, that cannot keep me from my dream. And these things can't own me. And so, they can go at risk, and they have.”

Kevin believes his movie, among so many other choices, is worth seeing, saying, “I have a thing that I think is different. I have a thing worth getting out of the summer heat and getting in the dark and taking a ride.”