Kevin Costner confirmed fans’ fears on Thursday, announcing he will not return to “Yellowstone” for the final episodes.

The actor, who played John Dutton on the hit series, posted a message on Instagram, writing, “An update for you guys. I’ll see you at the movies.”

He included a video in which he discussed the show’s return and his upcoming film “Horizon: An American Saga.”

“I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on ‘Horizon’ and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about ‘Yellowstone,’ that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future,” he said. “It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning, and I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

Kevin’s announcement came hours after Paramount Network unveiled Season 5B will premiere November 10.

Back in 2023, rumors were swirling that Kevin would not return to “Yellowstone” over scheduling issues. At the same time Paramount announced a new spin-off set for December starring Matthew McConaughey.

Despite the drama, just days ago Kevin told the “Today” show, “I would love to go back under the right circumstances I think that all of us want. For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances.”

He continued, “Saying there’s a chance, there’s always a chance. I love the thing. You’ve got to be really clear about that.”

Costner further explained, “Number one, I did it for five years, okay, and I want to work more than once a year. We lost an entire year at one point, and I thought, ‘Well, that can’t ever happen again.’ It was well over a year.

“And I said, ‘I just have to be in position to make the things.’ There’s a chance to do both of them, but material has to be ready at certain times, and we weren’t able to do that.”