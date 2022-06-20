Kevin Costner Reacts to Rumors That ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Is the Last (Exclusive)

Kevin Costner hit the blue carpet in London for the U.K. launch of Paramount+!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Kevin about the production for Season 5 of “Yellowstone” and the rumors that it could be the last!

Costner noted that they were “halfway” through production.

As the possibility that Season 5 will be the final season, Kevin said, “I really don’t know. That’s why I look to the future, I deal with everything I have to do but I’m not gonna get caught flat-footed by anybody.”

While Costner enjoyed being London, he wished his family was by his side!