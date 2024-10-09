Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift 'Had Some Fun' Supporting Him on Game Show Set (Exclusive)

Travis Kelce is already a busy man, playing football and acting.

Now, “Extra’s” Jenny Taft is speaking with Travis about his newest gig — hosting the game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”

While Travis’ famous girlfriend Taylor Swift has been seen cheering him on at his Kansas City Chiefs games, she also visited him on the set of “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” to show her support.

He dished, “I had a bunch of friends and family show up and support me… Taylor even made a little appearance and had some fun offset supporting me.”

Kelce filmed “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” during the NFL offseason, saying, “They out me to work every single day and we were just knocking out shows back to back to back. It wasn’t a lot of time that I could spend with the people that came in there, but I do appreciate it.

Travis expressed wanting his brother Jason Kelce and teammate Patrick Mahomes to take part in the show. He explained, “There’s going to be a moment where you’re gonna get hit with a question that you’re supposed to know and you can’t think of it at the time or it just left your brain… It’s funny to see people in those moments and I would love to get either one of those two on the show. That would be hilarious.”

Kelce also talked about balancing football with the other opportunities in the offseason, saying, “I’m a football player first, but everything that I do in the offseason is a fun, I guess, yin to the yang. You gotta have the balance in life and on top of that, football is gonna end for everybody playing it. So I just gotta make sure that I’m set up for what’s next, dabbling in all the different lanes that I have this offseason, and then make sure that I’m ready for this year in terms of football.”

In terms of the Chiefs being able to three-peat with a third straight Super Bowl win, Travis said, "Even though you've got a lot of the same players, you gotta mold the team... You gotta rebuild the team."

He continued, "Moving forward, throughout the year, you're gonna have to get better as a team week in, week out. That's the biggest thing for me is to just focus on the day to day, the week by week progression of getting better as a football team. Hopefully by the end of the year, December and January and February, you're playing the best football, like we did last year."

Aside from hosting “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?,” Travis recently nabbed an acting gig on Ryan Murphy’s “Grotesquerie.”

He shared, “I had so much fun on set with the directors, the cast, the entire cast was so helpful, knowing that I was a beginner in this world. I'm a rookie in the acting world. They made me feel so at ease and so comfortable in the scenes with them… It was such a cool experience for me, and I’m extremely grateful that I got the opportunity.”

Travis’ mom Donna Kelce is also acting, landing a role of her own in the upcoming Hallmark movie “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

He commented, “She had so much fun doing it. I texted her, I said, ‘Mom, you’re a movie star now. This is so cool.’ Who would have thought that the little girl from Pepper Pike, Ohio, would have found her way onto the screen, and it’s so cool that she’s enjoying her life so much right now. In ways, I live through her and all her travels and all the things she's doing, just because I see how much fun she's having."