Getty Images

Engagement rumors have been swirling around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for some time.

On Tuesday, Travis’ mom Donna Kelce spoke to Page Six, commenting on whether the two could be secretly engaged.

She said, “Nobody knows that. We will see what happens. You never know.”

Donna’s comments come just after former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman said that the famous couple “might” be engaged during an appearance on “Pardon My Take” podcast.

He said, “Someone actually reached out to me today and said they might actually be engaged.”

Earlier this week, Troy mistakenly referred to Taylor as “Mrs.” on the Monday Night Football broadcast while she was cheering on Travis with her dad Scott Swift in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite all the hearsay, a source confirmed to People magazine that Taylor and Travis are not engaged.

The two have been dating for over a year.

“Extra’s” Jenny Taft recently spoke to Travis, who opened up about Taylor’s support on the set of “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity.”

He said, “I had a bunch of friends and family show up and support me… Taylor even made a little appearance and had some fun offset supporting me.”

While Taylor and Travis are always a topic of conversation, she is putting her support behind something else!

Swift just donated $5 million to Feeding America, who posted the news on their Instagram.