'Days of Our Lives' Actor Drake Hogestyn’s Death Certificate Released

Weeks after his death, Drake Hogestyn’s death certificate has been released.

In the docs obtained by TMZ, the “Days of Our Lives” the 70-year-old star’s immediate cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

Other contributing factors include vomiting, dehydration, and whole-body toxicity.

Hogestyn was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home in Simi Valley, California.

Hogestyn’s family announced his death in late September.

They said, “It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

"He was the most amazing husband, father, papa , and actor. He loved performing for the 'Days' audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business," it went on.