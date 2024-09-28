'Days of Our Lives' Star Drake Hogestyn Dies at 70

Getty Images

"Days of Our Lives" veteran Drake Hogestyn died Saturday, one day before his 71st birthday, after a battle with pancreatic battle.

In a statement, Hogestyn's family said Saturday, "It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

"He was the most amazing husband, father, papa , and actor. He loved performing for the 'Days' audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business," it went on.

"We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives."

Hogestyn played John Black for 38 years on the long-running soap, beginning on January 24, 1986, racking up well over 4,000 appearances on the show.

His other credits included the short-lived series "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" (1982-1983) and appearances in the TV movies "Generation" (1985), "Beverly Hills Cowgirl Blues" (1985), "One Stormy Night" (1992), "Night Sins" (1993), and "Christmas Tree Lane" (2020).