‘The Addams Family’ Cast from 1991 Reunites for Their First-Ever Fan Event

It was a “creepy and kooky” reunion for the 1991 cast of “The Addams Family” at L.A. Comic Con over the weekend!

Christopher Lloyd (Uncle Fester), Anjelica Huston (Morticia), Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Jimmy Workman (Pugsley), and Carel Struycken (Lurch) were all in attendance.

The appearance and panel marked the cast’s first-ever fan event, and they opened up about making the film more than 30 years ago.

When asked about how the Addams family relates to what it means to be a normal family, Ricci said, “In a lot of ways, they are a perfect family, because they accept each other for who they are, they accept themselves for who they are, and they are kind and loving and generous with each other, genuinely.”

The cast was also like family, as Ricci recalled! “We were all pretty bonded,” she said, adding to Anjelica, “I spent hours in your trailer learning things from you and asking a million questions.”

They also acknowledged the absence of the late Raúl Juliá, who played patriarch Gomez Addams. Juliá died at 54 in 1994 following a stroke.

Huston shared, "He was the perfect gentleman. He was always first on set, last to leave. He was incredibly amenable. He'd do anything you asked him to. He was a great dancer... He was a consummate professional, really great, really fun. He would always sing, between scenes, between takes, he would always sing full opera. So, he kept us entertained."

Lloyd later added, "He had a big, big heart, very warm person. He was very loving."

Workman’s fond memories included Raúl singing and having fun on set. “He used to play jacks and cards, chase me around, not tell on me when I did something wrong, which was about 99 percent of the time.”

Ricci described him as a “brilliant actor” and “so much fun to be around and so charming.”

“He sang opera at the top of his lungs and danced and taught us Puerto Rican songs,” she said. “He was just so empathetic and generous… He was just so lovely and warm.”

During the panel, Christina also talked about her time on the Netflix series “Wednesday,” saying she doesn’t see herself as a “bridge” between the movie and the show, but was “thrilled to work with Tim [Burton] again and get to be in the ‘Wednesday’ show. It was fun and it was exciting.”

Lloyd also shared a pic of the cast on Instagram and wrote, "The family that haunts together, stays together…💀🖤”