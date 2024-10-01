Getty Images

One day after he was found dead at his Las Vegas home, MLB legend Pete Rose’s cause of death has been revealed.

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner in Nevada determined 83-year-old Rose’s cause of death as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Based on the docs, he was also living with diabetes mellitus.

Rose’s death has been listed as natural.

Just days ago, Rose posed for a photo at a meet-and-greet event in Nashville.

Though he was in a wheelchair, a source told TMZ that he was in good spirits, even smiling for the pic.

Among his baseball achievements, Rose earned a spot in 17 All-Star games, was on three World Series-winning teams, and was the 1973 National League MVP.

He racked up 4,256 hits in his stellar career, which encompassed playing outfield as well as first and second base.

His legacy was tarnished by a gambling scandal that kept him out of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Post-baseball, Rose made lucrative appearances at wrestling shows and sports card events, shot TV ads, and even managed a baseball team for one game — the Bridgeport Bluefish in 2014.