Pete Rose, Major League Hits King Later Banned from Baseball, Dies at 83

Getty Images

Pete Rose, one of the all-time greats of baseball whose legacy was tarnished in a gambling scandal, has died at 83.

TMZ Sports reported the death of "Charlie Hustle," as he was known, Monday, stating he had died at his Las Vegas home.

Among his achievements, Rose earned a spot in 17 All-Star games, was on three World Series-winning teams, and was the 1973 National League MVP.

He racked up 4,256 hits in his stellar career, which encompassed playing outfield as well as first and second base.

After his 1986 retirement, he was banned from having anything to do with the sport in 1989 after it was discovered he'd been betting on baseball. Rose denied the allegation at first, but later acknowledged it was true.





The lifetime ban stood, meaning Rose was denied a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame in spite of his incredible history as a player.

Rose was born April 14, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio. A switch hitter, he began his pro career with the Cincinnati Reds, where he spent 15 years, 1963-1978, amassing astonishing stats that would eventually include playing in more than 3,500 games, having more than 14,000 at-bats, and hitting more than 3,200 singles.

By the 1970s, Rose was a part of the organization's so-called "Big Red Machine," elevating the Reds to the upper echelon of the sport. That team, in that era, has been called among the greatest in the history of the sport.

Among his most memorable games was the Reds vs. the New York Mets on April 29, 1978, when Rose hit three homers in a single game.

Rose was paid a staggering $3.2 million when he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he played from 1979-1983. He also briefly played for the Montreal Expos in 1984.

He returned to the Reds from 1984-1986 and was a player-manager, retiring after being dropped from the Reds' roster on November 11, 1986. He helped manage the team until 1989.

In retirement, Rose faced controversies on multiple fronts, including tax woes, a vehemently denied accusation of statutory rape that led to a legal settlement, and belated accusations he'd corked his bats — a banned practice.

Post-baseball, Rose made lucrative appearances at wrestling shows and sports card events, shot TV ads, and even managed a baseball team for one game — the Bridgeport Bluefish in 2014.

Rose was married and divorced twice. He is survived by his five children, two stepchildren.