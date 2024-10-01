‘Joker 2’: Lady Gaga on Creating Harley Quinn’s ‘Powerful Inner Storm’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lady Gaga spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour as she hit the L.A. premiere of “Joker: Folie à Deux”!

The star turned heads in a dramatic black Celine gown, Tiffany jewels, sky-high platform shoes, and dark red hair.

Gaga is singing and dancing opposite Joker Joaquin Phoenix in the film as his partner in crime, Harley Quinn.

Speaking about what creatively inspired her for the role, she said, “I think more than anything I wanted to build a character that had some really strong insides, a really powerful inner storm that was kind of the basis of who she is.”

Getting candid about finding a little empathy in her character, Gaga went on, “I think there are some pretty remarkable women that are kind of a wreck inside and that we kind of have this ability to keep going even when we're just completely broken.”

The singer continued, “I thought that would be an interesting way to play a character that I think people classify as kind of ‘out there,’ but give her kind of a reason for being that way.”

Terri asked, “Is there some of Harley in you?”

She replied, “You know, insomuch as I put myself into this role. Absolutely.”