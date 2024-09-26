Getty Images

Lady Gaga treated 130 fans in London to a big surprise!

She threw an intimate listening party for “Harlequin,” her companion album to “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Watch the video!

The Grammy winner wore a short red wig for the occasion, as she opened up about the music and also sang and danced to the songs.

Gaga told partygoers, “So much of this is music from ‘Joker,’ but reimagined in our own way, and it’s got some originals on it as well... This is for all of your uncomfortable dinner parties, this is for all of your crazy times. We hope that you will get drunk together and have a good time."

She later opened up about writing the song "Happy Mistake," sharing, "I feel like throughout my music and all of the art that I've made with all of you that there's always been portraits of a broken girl, and playing a broken girl has been something that has not always served me well. This idea that darkness is something that heals me is something that is important to my character, so I wrote ‘Happy Mistake’ as a reflection on and celebration of all the darkness that has healed me before and all the dual identities I’ve carried.”

Before the night was over, she gushed, “I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for coming here to hear ‘Harlequin’ for the first time.”

The new album drops on September 27, and “Joker: Folie à Deux,” starring Gaga as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix, opens October 4.

Gaga and Phoenix opened up about singing in the film during a Venice Film Festival press conference.

Joaquin said, “Early on she was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to sing live,’ and I was like, ‘No, we’re not… You can sing live if you would like.’ And ultimately we did it, and it was really the only way. Not only did we sing live, every part of the recording was live… We were working with a pianist.”