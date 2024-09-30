Getty Images

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with the FOX NFL Sunday guys!

Rob Gronkowski talked about Tom Brady joining the team as an analyst this season and what he told Tom before he started the gig.

This is the first season of Brady’s reported $375-million, 10-year deal to be an NFL analyst on FOX.

Gronk commented, “Tom is that handsome that they're making a sign that says, ‘Sunday has never looked so good,’ and it's not because of Erin Andrews. It's because of Tom Brady.”

Rob joked, “He actually has a spritzer in his locker where he sprays some oxygenated water on his face so it clears him and he can just be so shiny and look so good.”

As for Tom’s recent Instagram of himself working out, Gronk commented, “He was looking good. Did you see those arms? He's more defined than he's ever been in his career.”

Rob and Tom have been buddies since playing together for the New England Patriots. Tom even asked Rob for some insight before accepting the job with FOX. Rob recalled, “When he came here, he asked me a couple questions about FOX. I told him. ‘Hey, Tom, no doubt this is gonna be the best time of your life with the game of football. You're not gonna be getting hit. All that stress in the pocket is gonna be gone. You're just gonna be up there talking football. And that's what you do best.’”

“He’s got the looks,” Gronk emphasized. “He can talk.”

When Billy praised Gronk for his looks, he responded, “Look at that hair, man… look at that chest hair. I got some, but I shave it.”

Rob also shaves his neck hairs, saying, “Last night, I was on the phone with my girlfriend ‘cause she was ripping on me last night, like, ‘Wow, you're really gonna go on TV looking like that?’ I was like, ‘Babe, I don't care.’ She's going, ‘Yeah, you're a dude.’ And I was like, ‘All right, I'll shave it right now.’”

Billy also chatted with Michael Strahan, who dished on being a new grandpa and how much he enjoys coming to work at FOX as they mark their 31st season!

Billy gifted Michael with a onesie with the message, “If you mess with me, you mess with my grandpa (and you don’t want to mess with him).”

Michael quipped, “So, all you other little grandbabies out there, y’all remember this.”

Strahan played his entire 15-year career for the New York Giants, who last won the Super Bowl in 2012.

Referencing his grandson, Michael commented, “We haven’t had one in a while but maybe by the time he grows up and plays football, he can get us one.”