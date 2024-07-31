Casey Affleck Jokes Tom Brady ‘Didn’t Show Up’ for ‘The Instigators’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Casey Affleck hit the NYC premiere of his new heist comedy “The Instigators.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Casey, who raved about working with longtime pal Matt Damon.

Casey praised Matt, saying, “He’s a great actor, whether he’s my friend or not. He really makes every movie he’s in better, and he made this movie better and I love him, so it’s just nice to hang out with him.”

They are close pals in real life, but their characters in “The Instigators” have a love-hate relationship!

Casey, who also wrote the movie, noted that being friends with Matt makes collaborating easier. "I talk to him straight," he said. "There isn’t a lot of tiptoeing in our little circle.”

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was at the premiere since he has a cameo in the movie.

Where was Tom Brady?

Casey answered, “Tom might have been called, but he didn’t show up. He’s busy and he’s probably got a lot of incoming calls.”