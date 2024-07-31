Matt Damon Raves Over ‘Incredible’ Friends Casey & Ben Affleck (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Matt Damon made it a family night with wife Luciana and their daughters at the NYC premiere of “The Instigators" on Wednesday.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Matt, who teamed up with pal Casey Affleck for the action comedy.

In the movie, there is a lot of banter between and Matt and Casey’s characters, chemistry that can’t be faked!

Matt raved about his longtime friendships with both Casey and his brother Ben Affleck and living through so many life phases together.

He commented, “I do reflect on [the friendships] and I do feel like I’m really to have two friends that are that incredible, that I’ve known for that long and that I’ve lived through so many phases of life with. You know, Casey moved out with us when he was 18, like graduating high school, and we were all broke actors together in L.A. He was like the little brother and Ben and I were, you know... Then we all got married and had kids. We’ve been through all these phases of life, career success and career disaster and everything in between, so it adds up.”

Matt is teaming up with Ben on-screen again in the upcoming movie “RIP,” which will be directed by Joe Carnahan.

The two have had the opportunity of working together on several projects since their Oscar-winning movie “Good Will Hunting.”

He reflected on how they're still working together all these years later. "We dreamed about it," Matt said, "I don’t think our pipe dream ever got past, you know, ‘Good Will Hunting,’ so we’re on borrowed time and have been for a while.”

As for “The Instigators,” Matt explained how it was Luciana who actually pushed him to get on board. He said, “She’s like Ben and Casey. There are certain opinions that just over time, you just develop such abiding trust in. I definitely saw what was good about it. I was a little on the fence and she goes, ‘No, this is good and this is why it’ll be a good movie,’ and she just laid it out. I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to see that movie,’ so that’s what we tried to go do.”