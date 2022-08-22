Ben Affleck’s Brother Casey Posts Message to Jennifer Lopez After Missing Wedding Celebration

Getty Images

Casey Affleck missed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding celebration in Georgia, but he’s sending his love.

The Oscar winner posted a message on Instagram in honor of the couple, along with a special message to his sister-in-law J.Lo.

Ben and Jennifer famously dated from 2002 to 2004, split, and then rekindled their romance in 2021.

Casey wrote, “Good things are worth waiting for,” adding, “Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.”



He wrote to Lopez, “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!! ❤️”

TMZ previously reported that Casey was spotted in L.A. on the couple’s big day.

A pap bluntly asked, "How come you're not at your brother's wedding today?"

Though the pap and the outlet seem to think Affleck mumbles something about falling asleep in response, it also sounds like he is mumbling he has "other things" to do.

"Today is your brother's big day! You're an Affleck!" the pap exclaims, but Affleck quietly thanks him and drives away from the Starbucks where he'd been spotted.

A source later told People Casey's absence was due to "family, parental obligations."