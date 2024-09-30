Instagram

“The Bachelor” alum Colton Underwood is now a dad!

Underwood and his husband Jordan C. Brown have welcomed their first child via surrogate.

On Monday, the two announced the happy news with the first pics of their newborn son.

They wrote on Instagram, “Our world is a million times better with you in it. Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood 💙 September 26th, 2024.”

Colton and Jordan announced that they were expecting in May during an appearance on the “Daddyhood” podcast.

In a separate interview with People magazine, Colton opened up on their fertility issues, saying, “I think outside of the LGBTQ+ matters — the obvious discrimination and what's at stake for us — straight couples, too, need to stop putting the blame on the women. I think that's one thing that I could at least say, from two men going through this, is I've had some fertility issues and struggles, and I don't think a lot of men openly talk about that.”

Underwood said he suffered from low sperm count, explaining, “I mean, right away, my husband gets his results back for his sperm count and he had incredible, great numbers, and I got mine back and all my sperm was dead. And I think immediately I was just like, 'Oh, what does this mean? It means I'm sterile and can't have kids now.' And it was not a great feeling.”

He told Men’s Health he worked with doctors, started a new protocol, and within six months his numbers improved.

Colton and Jordan were able to create and freeze embryos, and eventually had a successful embryo transfer.

As for what he was looking forward to with fatherhood, Underwood told People, “Just bonding with my child, holding him, feeding him, changing him, wrapping him. I still have my same blanket that I went home from the hospital in, so I've kept it with me this entire time. Wrapping him in that and just loving on him and showing him the world, and being able to watch Jordan hold and feed him and having late nights and early mornings and all of the things that come with being a dad is what I'm looking forward to.”