Celebrity News December 06, 2021
Colton Underwood & Jordan C. Brown Make It Instagram Official
Bachelor Colton Underwood just made it Instagram official with his politico boyfriend Jordan C. Brown!
Over the weekend, Underwood, 29, celebrated his man’s 39th birthday with a shout-out on his Instagram Stories. Along with sharing photos of Jordan, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my dog loving...family man," adding, “Corn fed...love."
The pics included one of the couple with Colton’s dog, and another of Jordan on a couch with two pups.
The former football player recently told The New York Times that he’s “very happy and very in love” with the Democratic political strategist, and shared they have been together for “several months.”
Underwood’s docuseries “Coming Out Colton” just dropped on Netflix last week, and he explained to the paper why his love story with Jordan isn’t part of the show. "Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy. I just think right now I'm really sort of protecting and guarding what I have."
He does, however, delve into his dramatic split with ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. The exes met on “The Bachelor” in 2019, but split in May 2020. Randolph filed a restraining order against Colton, but the order was later dropped. Months later, Underwood came out as gay on “Good Morning America.”
At one point in the series, Underwood shared, “After ‘The Bachelor,’ our relationship was up and down and eventually, we broke up and I started to spiral. I was f—kd up. I was suppressing my sexuality so hard that I was taking medication daily to deal with depression and anxiety and that made me a paranoid freak. I didn’t trust a whole lot of people and I was trying to do anything and everything I could to protect a secret. I lost my mind. I did some things, I said some things that I’m not proud of. That's not me making excuses for what I did because I did f—k up. I made mistakes and I will take ownership in that.”