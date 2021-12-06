Colton Underwood & Jordan C. Brown Make It Instagram Official

Bachelor Colton Underwood just made it Instagram official with his politico boyfriend Jordan C. Brown!

Instagram

Over the weekend, Underwood, 29, celebrated his man’s 39th birthday with a shout-out on his Instagram Stories. Along with sharing photos of Jordan, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my dog loving...family man," adding, “Corn fed...love."

The pics included one of the couple with Colton’s dog, and another of Jordan on a couch with two pups.

The former football player recently told The New York Times that he’s “very happy and very in love” with the Democratic political strategist, and shared they have been together for “several months.”

Underwood’s docuseries “Coming Out Colton” just dropped on Netflix last week, and he explained to the paper why his love story with Jordan isn’t part of the show. "Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy. I just think right now I'm really sort of protecting and guarding what I have."

He does, however, delve into his dramatic split with ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. The exes met on “The Bachelor” in 2019, but split in May 2020. Randolph filed a restraining order against Colton, but the order was later dropped. Months later, Underwood came out as gay on “Good Morning America.”