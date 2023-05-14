Colton Underwood Is a Bachelor No More: 'Never Been More Sure of Something'

Getty Images

Colton Underwood, the controversial Bachelor who came out as gay, has married political consultant Jordan C. Brown in a three-day Napa Valley, California, ceremony, People reports.

"I've never been more sure about something," Underwood, 31, says of marrying Brown, 38. "He has the biggest heart and he's such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes. It was one of the first things that I noticed about him."

The celebration, at the Carneros Resort and Spa, was planned by Ashley Smith Events and included a family dinner/welcome party, a disco-themed pool party, and blow-up photos of queer couples throughout history inspired by the coffee-table book "Loving."

The men wore Tom Ford suits in complementary green and blue shades, which fit in with their decision to have outdoorsy, back-to-nature "I dos."

"We wanted trees around and sunshine," Brown told People. "It was really important for us to get married outside."

They also hired the Stanford artistic swim team to perform!

Colton and Jordan met in April 2021, and got engaged less than a year later.